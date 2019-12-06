Teen motorcyclist killed following road traffic collision in Dublin this evening

A male motorcyclist in his late teens has died following a road traffic collision in Cabra, Co Dublin, earlier this evening.

It is understood that the incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Carnlough Road at the junction with St. Finbars Road, Cabra.

A male motorcyclist was seriously injured and he was removed to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he passed away a short time ago.

The female driver, in her 30s, was removed to Blanchardstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or any road users who may have camera footage prior to the collision to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 - 6667000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.