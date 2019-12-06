Tributes paid to former owner of Handcraft Jeweller's in Newbridge

The owner of a popular jeweller's shop in Newbridge has passed away and will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Tributes are being paid to the late jeweller and metalsmith Damian Dunne, formerly of the Handcraft Jeweller's in Newbridge, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday (4 December) following a long illness.

Damian was originally from Ballyfermot and he had over 42 years’ experience in jewellery manufacturing, with 15 of these years being in retail, and having worked in one of Dublin's most respected jewellery manufacturers, with this knowledge and experience Damian could design and make that special piece of jewellery for his customers.

His popular store Handcraft Jeweller's in Newbridge which specialised in the repair of gold and silver jewellery closed after four and a half years in business in October 2019.

He also had a store in Kildare Town which was open for 11 years.

Former customers recalled how he repaired precious jewellery that held sentimental value, providing a quick and efficient service.

Cllr Chris Pender, a friend of the late former owner of Handcraft Jeweller's Newbridge, told KildareNow: "Damian was a very smart and kind-hearted man, he never judged anybody and he was always willing to chat to you in the shop whenever you were browsing. I knew him quite well, he was a lovely man, he gave everything he had to others and he also taught people in the community about his metal work which he had a true talent for. He'll be sadly missed by all."

Damian is sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, son James, daughter Elaine, sisters Mary and Assumpta, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday morning (7 December) at 11am in Glennons Funeral Home.

Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery, for burial at 1pm. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to ''The Motor Neurons Association''.

May Damian Rest in Peace, Amen.