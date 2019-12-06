Heavy rain and gale-force winds on the way this weekend

Heavy, scattered showers are on the way for Co Kildare this morning, with Met Eireann warning that the country is in for more heavy rain and gale-force winds this weekend.

A breezy day, westerly winds will be moderate to fresh with temperatures of between 7 and 10 degrees during the afternoon, with some sunny spells.

Temperatures will fall overnight to between 4 and 6 degrees with mostly moderate west to southwest winds. There'll be further isolated showers with long dry and clear spells and mist thickening to fog.

According to forecasters from Met Eireann, much of the country will see heavy rain and a risk of gale-force winds developing especially in coastal areas.

Saturday will start generally rather cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle in the morning, it'll brighten up for a time in the afternoon. A moderate westerly wind will back southerly and will increase to become strong ahead of a spell of rain arriving from the west later in the evening.

The rain will turn heavy for a time. Temperatures during Saturday will range between 9 and 11 degrees, and will rise by a couple of degrees in the first part of the night.

On Saturday night the rain will be heavy for a time before clearing in the first half of the night to scattered showers, mostly affecting coasts of the west and north. Temperatures will fall to between 4 and 6 degrees by dawn. Winds will be fresh westerly, strong on the coasts.

Meanwhile Met Eireann is warning that on Sunday fresh to strong west to southwest winds will reach gale force along coasts.

"High seas, of between 10 and 12 metres, are expected along western coasts between Mizen Head and Erris Head, with overtopping at the coasts bringing the risk of coastal flooding around high tide in the afternoon. There'll be widespread heavy showers, merging to bring longer spells of rain at times in the north. Temperatures in the afternoon will be 6 or 7 degrees (higher at coasts) with little change in temperature overnight on Sunday night,"said forecasters.