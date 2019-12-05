Kildare Live Register number fall over year to November

The Athy area of Kildare saw the highest percentage decrease in the number of the Live Register over the year to November 2019, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on December 5.

The number dropped 12.7% to 1,175 between November 2018 and November 2019. Five years earlier, the numbers were 2,435.

There was a 9.8% fall to 7,225 for county Kildare as a whole, compared to 15,344 in November 2014.

This meant a drop of 8,119 from the county register.

For the State as a whole, the Live Register fell by 9.5% over the year to 177,554.

The majority on the Register are over 25 years.

In county Kildare, the number was 6,533 on November 2019, with 692 of these aged under 25.

In the U25 category, the biggest annual percentage drop was at the Maynooth social welfare office (17.8% to 148, compared to 619 in November 2014), followed by Newbridge (down 11.9% to 399) and Athy (down 0.7% from 146 to 145, compared to 422 in November 2014).