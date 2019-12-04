Driver banned after high speed chase on N7 in Kildare

A man was disqualified immediately from driving after evidence was given at Naas District Court of his dangerous driving in a high speed chase.

Bakar Ghlonti, 34, with an address at 23 Yellow Meadows Lawn, Clondalkin, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan at the November 27 sitting of the court.

Mr Ghlonti was initially charged with seven different offences which occurred on the N7 in Dublin and Kildare on April 13, 2019.

At the outset, the court was told that Mr Ghlonti was pleading guilty to one charge of dangerous driving and three others were being withdrawn by the State.

Mr Ghlonti pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Browns Barn, to drink driving and driving without a licence. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said that gardai were on patrol around 3.30pm on the afternoon and were involved in a high speed chase after Mr Ghlonti, which took place over four kilometres and lasted for five to six mintues.

Sgt Kelly said the traffic was very heavy and Mr Ghlonti failed to stop after gardai attempts to make him do so. He crashed into the barrier at Browns Barn.

David Powderly, solicitor, said his client was on methadone and the offences were serious. Mr Ghlonti was banned from driving immediately, pending sentence on March 4 next.