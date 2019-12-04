€12,000 worth of jewellery robbed at Naas house

The value of jewellery stolen during a break in at a  house in Naas has been put at €12,000.

The monetary worth of the haul  which included rings decorated with diamonds, was revised after a detailed assessment of what was stolen.

The property in the Blessington Road area was targeted  on November 26 between 7.15pm and 9.30pm.

The house was ransacked and the jewellery stolen also included some gold items. 

Entry was gained through a rear kitchen window and a handle latch on the window was damaged. 

 

 