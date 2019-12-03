Boy B lodges appeal against his conviction for murder of Kildare girl Ana Kriegel

One of the two boys convicted in June of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

The boy known in the media as Boy B was sentenced to 15 years detention, with a review after 8 years, for his part in the murder of the 14-year-old girl in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan in May 2018.

His accomplice, Boy A, was sentenced to life.

Boy B, aged 13 at the time, lured Ana from her home in Leixlip and brought her to the farmhouse at Laraghcon, where she was sexually assaulted by Boy A, and lost her life.

During his sentencing hearing, Judge Paul McDermott said Boy B did not accept the jury's verdict that he was guilty of murdering Ana and had said he did not bring Ana to the house knowing that she would be killed.