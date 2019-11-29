Court hears allegations that Kildare man sexually abused granddaughter

A Kildare man in his 80's has appeared at Naas District Court on November 27 in relation to nine alleged sexual abuse charges between 2004-2006.

The man, who cannot be named or identified for legal reasons - to protect the alleged injured party (a granddaughter who was around nine at the time) said after caution that he did not recall these alleged incidents happening.

Bail was granted on condition that he not approach the injured party or witnesses. The case was adjourned until February for a Book of Evidence to be prepared.