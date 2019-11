A considerable amount of damage was accused at a house in Naas as an attempted break-in took place.

Read more County Kildare news

The house in the Monread area was targeted on November 21. Naas gardai believe the incident happened at Morell Lawns between 7am and 5.28pm. An attempt had been made to gain access through the front door and a significant amount of damage was caused to the door and a window at the house.