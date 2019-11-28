77 social housing units to be built in Clane over 18 months

A total of 77 social housing units will be built in Butterstream in Clane.

The contract was announced by the Department of Housing Planning and Local Government, the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA), part of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA).

The Social Housing Bundle 2 Public Private Partnership project was awarded to Torc Housing Partnership.

Bundle 2 comprises eight sites for the development of 465 social housing homes across counties Cork, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Roscommon and Waterford.

Construction of the 465 units will commence immediately following the award of the contract, with construction expected to take between 14-18 months.

TORC is a consortium, assembled from Irish and UK companies specifically to deliver the Irish Social Housing PPP Programme.

It includes builders JJ Rhatigan & Company and Túath Housing Association - one of the largest Irish Social housing landlords.