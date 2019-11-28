Kildare agrees to one hour free parking for charging electric vehicles

Kildare County Council has decided it will extend to one hour the time the driver of an electric car (EV) can park it at a public parking spot when charging their cars.

Cllr Bill Clear had asked at the September 23 meeting of the council for

the deferral of any decision to charge or pay parking at electric charging points until there is sufficient charging points in the county.

But the matter was raised at the November 25 meeting of the council.

The Council is expecting shortly details of a capital funding scheme to support the rollout by Local Authorities of charge points for electric vehicles.

Current council policy is for the installation of electric vehicle charging points at public off-street car parks.

Among the proposal put to councillors at their November 25 meeting is increasing the observation period for EV vehicles parked in a designated EV charging spot from 15-minutes to one hour.

But Director of Service, Roads and Transport, Niall Morrissey, said that the proposal is that the one hour free parking would only be available if people were actually charging their cars. Otherwise the current or free 15 minute rule would apply.

After one hour, even of the EV is charging, tickets would be issued for those not displaying a parking ticket.

There is also a proposal that a designated EV space can only be used by an EV.

Mayor Suzanne Doyle said this was a reasonable response.

Cllr Clear thanked Mr Morrissey and the officials for the proposal. “This is the right time to do it,” he said.

Tributes were paid by councillors to Mr Morrissey, who is moving to a pilot project in Cork, and was attending his last meeting for the time being at Kildare County Council. “He dealt with some of the most difficult roads in the country,” said Mayor Doyle.

Mr Morrissey said he really enjoyed working with the council.