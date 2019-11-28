Three quarters of Kildare people live within 20 kilometres of a HSE A&E department

Three quarters of the county Kildare population live within 20 kilometres of an adult emergency hospital operated by the Health Services Executive (HSE), according to new figures based on the 2016 census from the Central Statistics Office.

The entire Kildare population lived within 50km of an HSE A&E while 74% lived within 20km.

In Meath, 80% lived within 20km but in Wicklow, only 31% were within 20km.

There were five counties where all residents lived within 20km of an emergency department – Dublin City, Cork City, Galway City, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and South Dublin.

Apart from Kildare (74%) there were also high percentages of the population within 20km of an emergency department in Fingal (91%), Meath (80%), Kilkenny (74%) and Laois (73%).

While Kildare is relatively well positioned on average, they average citizen in the county lives 18km from a HSE A&E, compared to 20% for the State as a whole.

Almost 26% of people - 57,484 - in Kildare live between 20-50km away from an HSE A&E.

There are 16,824 people living between 5-10km and 25,523 living less than 5km of such a service.

Using 2016 Census figures, the CSO said around 5% of the Irish population lived 50km or more from an adult emergency department in a hospital operated by the HSE, while 38,675 people, (0.8% of the population) had a travel distance of 75km or more.

About 90% of Dublin city residents were within 5km of an emergency department, the highest rate in the country, followed by Cork City at 63% and Galway City at 44%.

Nationally, 28% of the population were less than 5km from an emergency department.