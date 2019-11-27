Historic Naas artefact should go on display in Aras Chill Dara

The historic Fitzgerald Banner, which commemorates Naas’ links with Norman times should be on display in Aras Chill Dara.

That’s the view of veteran Naas politician and historian Seamie Moore.

Instead he said the banner has been “lying on a table covered with tissue paper.”

He said a protective glass exhibition frame which could house the banner, which itself was restored at a cost of 60,000 over a period of months, is not used for the purpose.

A Naas Municipal District meeting was told that Kildare County Council’s recommendation is that the banner be placed in suitable storage until work to convert Naas Town Hall into a new library building has been completed - when it will be moved there.