Kildare Gardai catch speeding motorists using laser speed meters

Recently, Naas Roads Policing Unit detected numerous motorists speeding on R402 in Kilshanroe, Carbury using new high-tech laser speed meters.

Fixed charge penalty notices and penalty points were issued to several drivers caught speeding in the area over the weekend.

According to Gardai, one motorist was caught travelling at 148km/h in 80km/h zone using the new laser speed meters.

Gardai said that court proceedings for Dangerous Driving to follow.