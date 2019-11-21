Bids to buy Naas Shopping Centre must be in by Friday week

The deadline for bidders to make an offer to buy the derelict Naas Shopping Centre expires at the end of next week.

The NSC premises, along with associated properties, has been placed on the market by commercial selling agents Cushman & Wakefield, Dublin, at a fraction of the cost of building it.

It’s understood that at least one party resident in the Naas area is among the bidders.

Read more County Kildare news

The 3.8 acres site (1.54 hectares) comes with the Five Lamps and Forge Inn pubs, a property at 50 Main Street and the Tully’s bookmakers site. Both pubs are closed.

The land at Tully’s and the demolished Sarah Flood’s pub site were earmarked as the location of a new junction leading to the Corban’s Lane entrance to the NSC; though this was never developed.

The NSC, now derelict, vandalised and fire damaged, was due to open a decade ago and cost some €60m to construct.

A representative for the selling agent clarified today that the closing date is November 29.

It’s understood that five bidders have expressed an interest in the premises.

The premises was put on the market for €4.8m, although informed speculation suggests it may be sold for in excess of this.