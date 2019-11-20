Massive plan for over 1,300 homes planned for Kildare town

A massive single housing development has been proposed for an area near Kildare town.

Being proposed are 1,324 residential units comprising of 516 houses, 808 apartments and a creche.

The planned development by Dublin-based construction firm Makros Ltd is part of a Strategic Housing Development which has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála as part of the Government's fast-track scheme designed to create more housing supply across the country.

An Bord Pleanála is due to decide on the project before January 17.

Developer Makros Ltd was established in 2005 and is based in Howth, Co Dublin.

One of its directors is Patrick J Conlan with an address in Kildare town.

Last year, Makros was granted permission by Kildare Co Council for 191 homes and new access roads in an area close to the latest proposed development.

The 9.17 hectare site is located between Green Road and Southgreen Road (also known as Hill Road) and Old Road and the Dunmurray Road (R401).

The approved plans showed a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced house type units with green space areas.

Also in the designs were 85 car parking spaces, two ESB Sub Stations and public open space areas.

Locals are expected to send submissions on this latest development

Meanwhile an Bord Pleanála has approved a Strategic Housing Development application for 366 homes at Capdoo, Clane.

The application was submitted in June.