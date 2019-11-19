Ireland AM breakfast show coming from Newbridge Silverware tomorrow morning

Members of the public are invited to Newbridge Silverware tomorrow morning where a section of Virgin Media's Ireland AM breakfast programme will be broadcast from.

Ireland AM presenter Alan Hughes will be chatting to invited guests as well as to representatives of Newbridge Silverware which is in the middle of its busy pre Christmas sales events.

Newbridge Gospel Choir will also be performing.

Newbridge Silverware is celebrating its 85th anniversary during 2019.