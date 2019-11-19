Kildare's Carmelite Church was worked on by fourth generation stonemason

A fourth-generation stonemason has worked on the conservation of one of the oldest and best loved churches in Co Kildare.

Joe Costello of the aptly-titled Stonemad Ltd company based in Co Limerick spent around three months working on two specific sections of the Carmelite Church in Kildare town — which is part of an overall refurbishment project.

Joe, aged 58, who is one of a small number of highly-skilled specialists in this area in the country, and is in constant demand due to his passion for his trade. His skills have been honed and perfected since he began working for his father as a 15-year-old apprentice.

Joe can trace stonemasonry in his family back to his great grandfather at the turn of the 20th Century.

The painstaking work at the Carmelite Church, which was built in the 1890s, involved an intricate process of replacing the sand and cement mortar possibly added in the 1970s with a carefully sourced and mixed lime mortar which is more suitable for the limestone and granite stone structure of the building.

Joe told the Leader: “It was a unique project because of the historic nature of the building and the craftsmanship originally involved.”

“Everybody that worked on the project was aware of the importance of the Church within the community and the special place it has for locals.”

Joe also carries out internal marble work with churches and convents such as removing or installing structures like altars or baptismal fonts.

He has previously worked and acted as consultant on other large conservation jobs such as a 17th Century fort in Cork city.

Meanwhile the Carmelite Church has begun a fundraising drive to help pay for the specialist conservation work.

Supporters are being asked to donate to a bank account to contribute to the cost of the upgrade to the ‘White Abbey’ as well as vital future maintenance.

The latest renovations began back in April when scaffolding and dust sheeting covered the front and rear sections of the Church.

The Car Park was also closed at night for security reasons but Mass services were not affected.

The present Carmelite Church was built in 1898, continuing the long tradition of the Carmelites who came to Kildare at the end of the 13th Century.

* Donations can be made directly to the following bank account: Account name: Carmelite Fathers; IBAN: IE51 BOFI 901167 49830670; BIC: BOFIIE2D.