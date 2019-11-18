Fire Service issues warning about electric blankets

One in five people are planning to use an electric blanket in coming weeks to combat the winter cold at night.

Dublin Fire Brigade called on people to make sure your blanket is in good condition and don't leave it on any longer than it takes to heat the bed.

And definitely don't leave it on overnight.

Here are some top tips to stay safe:



1. Replace your electric blanket after ten years;



2. Check cables for fraying;



3. Make sure they're not severely creased;



4. Hot water bottles and electricity don't mix.

Stay warm and stay safe!