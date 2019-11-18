Winning Streak will have lucky Portarlington player on this Saturday evening

A Portarlington resident is due to appear on Winning Streak gameshow on RTE this Saturday evening.

Mary O'Neill of St Brigid's Square in the town saw her name pulled out of the draw drum at the weekend by presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

Mary will will be allowed to invited up to 20 people including family and friends to be in the audience.

She will get a chance to try her luck in cash prize games such as Play or Pay, Roll for Riches and WinFall.

She could also drive away in an electric car worth €25,000.

One of the lucky five players get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000.

One €100,000 segment will be added to the Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that amount was won in the previous show, improving players chances to win a massive prize.

