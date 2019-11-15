Wind farm being planned on 64 hectare site on Kildare/Offaly border

A 10-year planning permission application has been made for a wind farm with a 30-year operational life on the Kildare border with Offaly.

The proposed facility is earmarked for 63.9 hectares in the townlands of Ballykilleen, Shean, Kilcumber, Cloncant, Cushaling and Rathmore, Edenderry, Ballina, Geashill, Co. Offaly and Ticknevin, Carbury, Co. Kildare.

The development will consist of up to nine wind turbines (8 in Co Offaly, 1 in Co Kildare), with a tip height of up to 187 metres.

There will be approximately 4,750 metres of new internal access roads and an upgrade of approximately 3,500 metres of the existing L50062 public road including upgrade of the existing bridge.

A new bridge crossing of the Figile River is planned.

Also in the plans is a a 2,950 metre recreation trail as well as gravel pathways, a footbridge across the Figile River, a parking area, signage, information boards and outdoor fitness equipment.

The designs include a permanent meteorological mast up to 110.5 metres high.

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report and a Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the application.

