Much feared Kildare bowler wins award

A much feared bowler was recently named the Halverstown League cricket team Player of the Year.

Several players were considered for Player of the Year but Neville Case won it for his fine- and much feared- bowling performances.

He topped the Division in terms of wickets taken with his total of 25, at an average of 13.6 runs each and conceding just 3.7 runs per over during the season.

Neville and John Threadgold took an incredible 44 wickets between them, with the former taking his club haul past the 200 mark.

Last year’s League Player of the Year, John, did not go away empty handed this year. He captained his quiz team to narrow victory at a recent quiz night.

Club spokesperson, Des Drumm, said it has been a busy postseason for Halverstown Cricket Club.

It recently held its players’ dinner in Fallons of Kilcullen quickly followed by its quiz night in neighbouring O’Connell’s Bar.

Des said secretary and Kilcullen resident, Stuart Conroy, was a one-man band for the night, being organiser, quiz master, scorer, marker and M.C, duties which he carried out with aplomb, with the evening raising €800 in funds for this historic, yet vibrant, club.

Hubert Beaumont, League Captain, spoke of the successful campaign in 2019, with the team achieving promotion to Division 12 as runners-up.

For Halverstown Oaks, despite good performances by a number of players including last year’s winner Kevin Hodson, the Player of the Year was clearly Brian McAllister, who featured not just as a bowler with 10 wickets from his 10 games but averaged 22.4 with the bat also.

He took his wickets at an average of 12.3 runs conceded per wicket and with a miserly economy rate of a mere 3.6 runs per over.

