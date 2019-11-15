Eagle Lodge contents to be auctioned next Saturday

An upcoming catalogued auction, to be held in Reilly’s Antiques showrooms in Prosperous this weekend, will include the contents of Eagle Lodge, Butterstream, Clane.

The auction will include a lifetime collection of antique furniture, fine art and collectibles from the residence.

It will all go under the hammer next Saturday, November 16, at 12pm sharp at Reilly’s Antiques, Prosperous.

Reilly’s Antiques is a long established and renowned antique showrooms and auction rooms with over 10,000 sq feet over two storeys, trading for over 50 years. The business has built a solid reputation, both nationally and internationally.

Their forthcoming auction is their first of 2019 with over 430 quality lots, comprising of 19C Gilt Overmantle Mirrors, Regency Mah Secretaire Bookcase, Georgian Mah Table & Chairs, Edw Canteen of Cutlery, Georgian Mah Console Table, Vict Armchair (Strahan & Co), Regency Rosewood & Burr Walnut Games Tables, William IV Rosewood Work Box, Pairs of French Kingwood Night Stands, Paintings by George Armfield, Garman Morris, Claudine Morrow, Bill Brown, John Fitzgerald, R.B Higgins Etc. Large Selection of Quality Period Display Cabinets, Sideboards, Work Boxes, Desks, Canterbury’s, Games Tables, Centre Tables, Clocks, Barometers, Royal Doulton, Silver, Royal Worcester, Rugs, Object D’Art, etc

As it is a dispersal sale most items will be unreserved. Not to be missed!

For more information, call 045 868650/ 087 2226814, see www.reillysantiques.ie Email: info@reillysantiques.ie.

View the catalogue online and bid online at www.the-saleroom.com

Viewing Tuesday 12th, Wednesday 13th, Thursday 14th, Friday 15th 10am-6pm and on the morning of the sale from 9am.