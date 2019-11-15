Wildlife-inspired exhibition continues in Kilcock until tomorrow

An exhibition of wildlife and landscape artwork continues at the Kilcock Art Gallery until tomorrow.

The True to Nature event by UK-born artist Sarah Corner features subjects as diverse as songbirds, falcons, foxes and horses depicted in the Co Tipperary countryside where Sarah lives.



After visiting Ireland in 2001, Sarah and her partner later decided to sell up and move from the UK to Co Tipperary.

In the summer of 2005, Sarah had a residency at the Cill Rialaig artist’s retreat in Co Kerry followed by a solo exhibition at the Origin Gallery Dublin.

She also had two exhibitions with the Lee Gallery in Cork.

Her work adorns numerous private collections as well as the OPW and the Lake Hotel in Killarney.

In 2010 she was invited by the President of the All Ireland Polo club to exhibit a collection of her polo paintings at the Pavilion Clubhouse in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Sarah said of her creative process: “I spend a lot of time sketching in fields and although I often begin my oil paintings outdoors, most of the work is done in my studio over weeks or months as my work is very detailed and considered.



“I work mainly on linen canvas and my style although highly realistic is quite painterly which I find allows me the best opportunity to exercise my skills whilst leaving me creative freedom to express myself.

"I interpret what I see and so allowing something of my thoughts and feelings to be in my paintings.”