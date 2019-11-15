Class act at the Moat Theatre, Naas

The Moat Theatre, Naas is one of the busiest small venues in the country. With their parent dramatic society, The Moat Club winning several awards on the One-Act Drama circuit with NINE, and big-name acts lining up to book dates as far ahead as 2021, the 200 seat theatre will secure some leading shows and productions early next year.

The new hit play, ‘Class’ by Iseult Golden and David Horan, is one such show. A setting familiar to all parents and teachers, a moving but hilarious script and three of the best actors on the Irish Stage, Class was the hit of Dublin Theatre Festival 2017. It then went on to The Peacock stage at the Abbey Theatre in January 2018 before transferring to the Galway International Arts Festival and then the Traverse for Edinburgh Fringe in the summer of 2018. It is currently touring Ireland to sold out theatres and standing ovations.

Starring Sarah Morris, Stephen Jones (Dublin Oldschool) and Will O'Connell, this parent-teacher meeting goes very wrong. Brian and Donna’s son is 9 years old, and he’s struggling. That’s what his teacher says. Says he should see a psychologist. But Brian and Donna – recently separated – never liked school, never liked teachers. So are they going to trust this one? And should they?

Class is an explosive triple confrontation in a classroom over learning difficulties, love and entitlement. Funny, heartbreaking and beautifully observed, with rave reviews and a sold-out run at the Abbey Theatre, Class is new Irish writing at its finest. SOLD OUT before opening in Dublin and Galway, it has had an extraordinary response from audiences and critics alike.

Class at The Moat Theatre, Naas on Saturday, 16 November at 8pm. Tickets €20 pp, contact 045 88 30 30 to book. See www.moattheatre.com