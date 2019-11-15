Kildare house sales down September figures show

The number of existing or second hand houses sold in September of this year was way down on sales for September 2018, new Residential Property Price figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

There were 191 sales in the eircodes areas in and around Kildare, including A83 Enfield and R45 Edenderry in September 2018.

This dropped to 88 last September.

In the two main areas of sales, the drop was particularly high.

SEE ALSO: Kildare house completions rise year on year in third quarter of 2019

There were 50 second hand house sales in W23 Celbridge in September 2018 but only 13 last September.

Second hand sales in the W91 Naas area fell from 59 to 26 and in the W12 Newbridge area, the fall was from 21 to 12.

Price wise second hand sales in W23 Celbridge were the highest with a median price of €310,000, compared to €317,500 in September 2018. The median price is that above which and below which all houses are priced.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

While comparisons are more difficult with low numbers of sales there was a 9% rise in the W12 Newbridge area from €260,000 to €283,750.

The figures mirror national second hand sales for the two months, which fell from 4,158 in September 2018 to 2,745 last September.

The drop in sales are not compensated for with new house sales.

Nationally 834 new houses were sold last September, compared to 816 in September 2018.

The equivalent figures for Kildare were 68 last September and 82 in September 2018.