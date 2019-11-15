Ardenode House near Ballymore Eustace with stables on 3 acres on market for €850,000

This unique detached home located close to the quaint village of Ballymore Eustace will ideally suit those seeking country living and it also boasts a sizable 3 acres of private land and stables for an asking price of €850,000.

Sherry FitzGerald O Reilly are proud to present to the market ‘Ardenode House’, Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare, a magnificent detached home set on 3 acres approximately of gardens and paddocks.

This substantial property is a home of distinction, attention has been paid to every detail, creating a home filled with warmth and character. The accommodation has many Bespoke features, it has reception rooms with vaulted ceilings and most rooms are of dual aspect bestowing an abundance of natural light.

Inside the property includes 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (including en suite), an entrance hallway, sitting room, drawing room, office, a spacious country kitchen, a bright conservatory, and a utility room.



This house is a haven for entertaining and boasts many large interconnecting reception rooms and outside a sandstone terrace stretches the width of the property. Included is a spacious self-contained apartment, with own entrance and courtyard.

To the side of the property stand the stables, with a granite exterior, three boxes and tack room.

The gardens are substantial and well laid out, mostly in lawn, with a winding tree lined drive from the gated entrance and include many mature trees, raised flower beds and shrubs. The rear garden offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Ardenode house is just a few minutes from Ballymore Eustace, a peaceful rural village, with a great sense of community yet within easy access of major road networks including the M7 and N81. It has award-winning pubs and restaurants, school, shops and a thriving GAA club.

It is just 15 kms from Naas and 11km from Blessington, each with an abundance of shops, restaurants, bars, sporting facilities and secondary schools.

Early viewing is advised and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866 466 and check out more images at www.daft.ie