Naas man working with Asian charity helping seriously ill children

A Naas native is currently 12,000 km away from home working for a major NGO in Indonesia.

Barry Dunning has had a varied career since he went to Naas CBS and did his Leaving Certificate in 2000.

After university in UCD and a few years working in Dail Eireann for the Labour Party, he moved to Australia in 2011.

Barry stayed in Sydney until 2017 when he relocated to Jakarta — the capital of Indonesia and a city of over nine million people.

Jakarta, which is the world’s second most populous urban area after Tokyo, is a melting pot of several cultures.

The Kildare native works for Rachel House — a local NGO which provides palliative care to children from marginalised communities across Jakarta living with serious and terminal illnesses, like cancer and HIV.

Barry explained: “I’ve been here in Jakarta since 2017 working for Rachel House.

“We also educate medical professionals in palliative care and advocate to raise awareness amongst government and the wider community of palliative care and pain relief for those with very serious illnesses. My role at Rachel House is to manage operations and programs.”