Kildare politicians defend 'blanket CCTV' which expert claims is invading privacy

Members of the Kildare Joint Policing Committee (JPC) have disagreed with the views of a UCD academic ‘that blanket CCTV cameras’ are being used to replace effective local policing.

Digital rights expert TJ McIntyre is sceptical that the proliferation of security cameras in shops, streets and car parks are justified in terms of the rate at which they prevent and detect crime.

Industry experts believe there is now an average of around one CCTV camera for every ten people of the population.

Mr McIntyre, who is an Associate Professor in the Sutherland School of Law at UCD and chairman of Digital Rights Ireland, told the Leader: “Blanket CCTV is largely ineffective, poorly thought out and often a distraction from effective policing.”



However Newbridge-based Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy, who sits on the JPC, said: “There has been a proven crime deterrent element to targeted CCTV.”

She added: “People are less likely to commit a crime where they know there is CCTV.

“That said, while it is a valuable tool in the arsenal to protect communities this technology is no substitute for Gardaí on the beat.”

Mr McIntyre said he remains unconvinced that CCTV leads to effective rates of crime prevention and detection.

He said: “If CCTV does not prevent crime, does it at least make it more likely that crimes will be solved and prosecuted?

“There is little research on this point, but an internal report from the London Metropolitan Police in 2009 found that ‘for every 1,000 cameras in London, less than one crime is solved per year’.

“Even the crimes most amenable to CCTV had a low detection rate – that same report found that less than 3 per cent of on-street muggings were solved using CCTV footage.”

However Cllr Fintan Brett, who is chairman of the JPC, said that CCTV cameras are intended to assist and not to replace the work of local Gardaí on the beat.

He said: “CCTV is a no-brainer because it acts as a deterrent to crime in the first place and those figures are very hard to prove.

“You also have the peace of mind that members of the public and members of the business community have from security systems.

“I think people sleep safer at night knowing that cameras are watching over their properties.”

Cllr Brett said CCTV can help in the fight against roaming gangs leaving Dublin and targeting areas of Kildare.

He explained: “It’s very important that we use technology to help us. There is no substitute for CCTV images of the faces or vehicles of suspects when it comes to gardaí prosecuting crimes.”

Householders are also taking a leaf out of the book of commercial premises by installing private security systems with cameras around their homes.

Residents can view real time video footage of the front and rear of their homes via apps on their smartphone.

Retailer Currys PC World said stores have reported a 140% increase in smart security device sales over the last year across Ireland.

The most popular items with consumers were smart connected security devices such as Smart CCTV devices, which saw record sales.

Séamus Mc Cormack Commercial Director, Dixons Carphone Ireland said: “As more consumers adopt smart home technology for convenience, the ability to protect their homes through cost effective, easily installed and managed smart devices can give them piece of mind when they are away.

“Combined with other smart devices, they can play a useful deterrent for would be snoopers or potential thieves.”

Mr McIntyre said that the Data Protection Commissioner has already contacted An Garda Síochána to discuss local CCTV systems in light of GDPR rules and it is likely that existing local CCTV schemes may have to be modified as a result.

Kildare’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC) was told at its September meeting that the DPC has raised issues with some aspects of a proposed CCTV scheme, intended to help Gardai and communities fight crime.

The meeting was told the DPC has undertaken an audit of a number of schemes including in Kildare.

Due to GDPR rules, the direct sharing of live streams from CCTV cameras between the Council and the Gardai may not be possible in the future — however this specific area could be subject to new rulings by the DPC or new changes in legislation.



Reviewing CCTV practices





On the subject of CCTV, Kildare Co Council said it is reviewing existing practices in respect of CCTV systems operated by the Council in the county and will comply with any revised guidance given by Data Protection Commission on this matter.

A note on the Council’s website adds: “This review includes consideration of resource implications, for example for signage.

“Our policy will specify legitimate purposes for the use of CCTV and distinguish between covert and public CCTV, body worn equipment and any proposed use of drones or similar technologies.

“Should the review identify amendments to policy they will be published in due course.”

In 2017, a new state-of-the-art CCTV system was introduced in Duleek and Donore in Co Meath with up to 17 cameras trained on roads and streets, many with number plate recognition capabilities.

Local gardaí believe the system will help people to feel safer and will assist wider investigations when gardai are tracing routes taken by suspects in other crimes.

But Mr McIntyre believes that the €50,000 cost to install the system in Duleek and Donore is significantly less than recruiting additional gardaí for policing duties in the area.