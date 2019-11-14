More patients on trolleys today at Naas Hospital

There are more patients on trolleys again today at Naas Hospital.

A total of 26 patients are being treated on trolleys there today, making it the third most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region.

Some 20 patients were being treated on trolleys having been admitted through the accident and emergency department yesterday and the number has risen every day this week.

There are four patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 10.