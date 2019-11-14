Tributes paid to mum of Sarsfields GAA Club's senior captain

Tributes have been paid to Anne Campbell - the mother of current Sarsfields' GAA senior captain, Seán.

Popular and well-respected Mrs Campbell (née Casey) passed away on Tuesday.

The Funeral takes place at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge at 11am tomorrow with burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Sarsfields GAA said it wished to express its deepest sympathies to the Campbell family on the sudden passing of Anne Campbell.

Anne is sadly missed by her loving husband Seán, daughters Frances and Aideen, son Seán Jnr., son-in-law John, daughter-in-law to be Sylvia, granddaughter Amelia, brother Liam, sisters Mary, Marjorie, Joan, Emilda and Jacinta, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

The Sarsfields Club added: "We extend our sincere condolences to all.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."