Married mum of one and Civil Defence officer laid to rest

A married mother and a member of the Civil Defence was laid to rest on Tuesday.



Nicola Dollard is sadly mourned by her husband Damien and son Andrew, her parents Carmel and Gerry, brother John and sister Michelle.

Co Laois resident Nicola is also missed by brother in law Alan, mother in law Marcella, father in law Billy, grandfather John, sister in law Erin, brother in law Michael, nieces Chloe, Rebecca, Sophie, Grace, relatives and friends.



Laois Civil Defence said: "It is with a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of third officer Nicola Dollard this after a long illness.

"Nicola has served Laois Civil Defence for over 10 years and was a core member of our service.

"She will be loved and missed by all of us. May she rest in peace."

The Funeral Mass took place on Tuesday at St. Edmund's Church, Castletown followed by burial in St. Peter and St Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

The family kindly asked that donations be made at Nicola's funeral to the Cuisle Centre, Portlaoise.

Laois Fire and County Fire Service said: "Deepest condolences to our colleagues at Laois Civil Defence on the untimely passing of Third Officer Nicola Dollard.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."