Bord Pleanala thumbs up for extra houses at Straffan development in Kildare

Bord Plenala has overturned a decision of Kildare County Council to refuse planning permission for extra houses at development close to Straffan village.

At the end of May, the council refused permission to Lagan Homes Ireland Limited to amend a 2017 permission to increase the number of permitted houses from 65 to 82.

The company appealed and the appeals board gave the company the go ahead to amend part of the development, for which permission was first sought in 2010 and extended in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Call to restohttps://www.leinsterleader.ie/news/news/493334/call-to-restore-temporary-traffic-lights-in-kill.htmlre temporary traffic lights in Kill

Locals had expressed worry to the council about community facilities not being able to match housing growth.

Lagan will now increase the number of houses in phase one by 17, replacing 51 units with 68, which, in addition to 14 under construction, will bring the number to 82.

As part of its conditions, an Bord Pleanala, said that public open space should be completed and fully landscaped before any of the houses are occupied.

The appeals body also said that all of the in-curtilage car parking spaces for the houses will be provided with electric connections to the exterior of the houses to allow for future provision of electrical vehicle charging points.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Among the submissions, including from Straffan GAA, to the Council was that the development did not comply with the development plan in terms of density, scale, lack of community services and water services.

Another said it, along with the imminent phase 2 development, would double the population of Straffan. The Council was told it would put “significant pressure” on the existing Straffan GAA facilities. “The club would need to provide new changing facilities and clubrooms to accommodate the additional population.”

In its appeal Lagan said the site was a logical extension of the village and was part of an “indicative masterplan, currently being prepared in conjunction with Straffan National School” for Lagan’s overall landholding, which would involve the transfer of land zoned for community and educational use, being transferred to the school.

It said 17 extra units was a modest increase.

The Bord inspector report included the view that the 22 units per hectare density was at the lower levels of permissible development.

The County Development Plan policy (VRS6) generally restricts developments to 26-40 units for village with a population of 800 people. The Council cited this as a reason for refusal but the inspector said they “would not be satisfied with the robustness of those reasons for refusal” and planning permission existed for larger housing development on the site.