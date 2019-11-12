New Kildare Village car park nearly ready for Christmas rush

Kildare Village is nearly ready to unveil a new 345-space car park as the luxury shopping facility gears up for a very busy pre-Christmas period.



The managed car park on the Nurney Road shuttle bus service on the Nurney Road, the R415 is only a few hundred feet from the outlet.

The car park also includes a bus shelter and lighting.

Finishing touches are being made to the new facility this week.

The shopping facility is currently operating a number of car parks - including at the Irish National Stud and Japanese Gardens - to cope with extra customers during its Private Sale vents.



Last October, An Bord Pleanála gave the green light for the third extension to the retail shopping outlet centre Kildare Village.



The plans for the €50m Kildare Village extension include the addition of 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 new car parking spaces as well as new ATM facilities at a site located to the north of St Brigid’s Primary School’s existing sports ground, south of Abbey View house and north east of the Kildare Tourist outlet village, accessible from the Nurney Road.





