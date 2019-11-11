Hope that Kildare boil water notice could be lifted tomorrow, private meeting told

The second boil water Notice to household in north east Kildare and other locations, which was issued on November 4, could be lifted tomorrow afternoon, according to councillors who met Irish Water officials at Kildare County Council this morning.

Both Cllrs Ciara Galvin (Labour) and Nuala Killeen (Social Democrats) said after this morning’s meeting that they had been told that the Boil Notice could be lifted tomorrow, but that was not certain.

It emerged over the weekend that the media was not being invited to the meeting and that was officially confirmed by Kildare County Council this morning.

Councillors from the Clane Maynooth and Celbridge Leixlip Municipal District Committees as well as plus party group leaders were invited to the meeting.

Cllr Galvin said she has asked Irish Water to review their policy of not meeting council’s in public and she was told that they, while giving no commitment, will review the policy.

Cllr Galvin said all councillors had put questions to the Irish Water delegation.

She said that a change in the areas where the notices had been issued in Celbridge had caused confusion.

Cllr Killeen said that a lot of questions remain unanswered.

She said that filers at the Leixlip plant would not be fully replaced until 2022.

Cllr Killeen said that only two filters could be replaced at any one time and there were twelve to replace.

She said that Irish Water told them that they would make the Kildare Ballymore Eustace plant work harder in the meantime.

But Cllr Killeen said the public are worried. “I don’t think the public will have confidence,” she said.

She also said that there were differences of opinion between Fingal County Council and Irish Water over who should do what at the plant and that some matters had been referred to the Labour Relations Commission.