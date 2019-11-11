Kildare Green Party calls for just transition from ESB jobs

The just transition is critically important for us in Kildare after the ESB’s announcement of further reductions in peat based power generation, Cllr Vincent P Martin, Green Party general election candidate for Kildare North, has said.

Cllr Martin, backing up his party’s statement by Senator Pippa Hackett, said: “Many Kildare families have worked in this industry for generations. We need to invest positively in these communities to avoid the mistakes made in the coal and steel production areas in the UK. The decline brought on by the callous transition carried out by the Thatcher Conservative government has led directly to the division and inequality that is driving the Brexit agenda today. We need to protect or society and democracy with a just and fair transition.”

On November 8, in an announcement about cuts at peat based power stations, the ESB said it “will now begin the process of engaging with our staff and stakeholders to prepare for an orderly closure of the stations.”

It said the Government has recently announced the creation of a €6 million Just Transition Fund for the midlands and that in light of the closure of Lough Ree Power and West Offaly Power, ESB will make an additional contribution of €5m to this fund.

Responding to the news that the ESB are to close two peat-powered generating stations, Green Party, Senator Pippa Hackett, said that better planning is needed to help communities impacted.

“Everyone knows that we need to stop burning peat – it is one of the highest carbon emissions of any fuel source. So why are we only now worrying about the impact on the workers and communities,” she said.

She said the Green Party welcomed the fact that they hope to avoid compulsory redundancies and that a Just Transition Commissioner has been appointed but providing a Just Transition means more than just moving people or giving a pay-out. “It needs to be about supporting the community where it is and giving people a future there. That’s why we need a permanent Just Transition Commission looking for and working with communities that are facing a change and building alternatives where they are,” she said.

She said they needed to know “precisely how these monies will be spent, what kind of training will be provided, and what jobs will be created in this region to secure future for these workers.”

On November 8, the ESB said the current planning permissions for West Offaly Power and Lough Ree Power will expire at the end of 2020.

Explaining its decision it said: “The ESB submitted an application to An Bord Pleanála in 2018 seeking planning permission to transition West Offaly Power from peat to biomass over a number of years starting in 2020. This planning application was rejected by An Bord Pleanála in July 2019. Since then, ESB has undertaken a review of the options for both West Offaly Power and Lough Ree Power stations post 2020 in the context of the requirements of the single electricity market (SEM). Having considered the key planning, environmental and commercial issues associated with peat and biomass, regrettably there is no viable business model beyond 2020. Therefore both stations will cease generation of electricity at the end of December 2020.”

The company said given its long history of power generation in Shannonbridge and Lanesboro, this is a matter of significant regret for it. “The ESB very much appreciates the commitment of our staff and the support of the broader community over many decades during which ESB, in strong collaboration with Bord na Móna, played a key role in the development of the economy in the midlands.

