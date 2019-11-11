Kildare near top of new private car sales league table in October

County Kildare recorded the third highest number of new private car sales in the State for October, according to news figures from the Central Statistics Office.

After Dublin, with 1,498 and Cork, with 339, 124 new cars were sold during the month in Kildare.

This was a drop of two from 126 in the same month in 2018.

By comparison, country wide car sales rose 11.8% between October 2018 and last October.

Sales in Meath and Wicklow last month were 101 and 61 respectively.