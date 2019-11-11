Call for Community Policing Unit and Drugs Unit for Newbridge Garda Station

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy has called for a dedicated Community Policing Unit and Drugs Unit for Newbridge.

According to the councillor, Kildare has the second lowest ratios of Gardaí per capita in the country.

The politician submitted a motion on the issue for the next Municipal District meeting.

She is asking for support from councillors on the matter to write to the Garda Chief Superintendant asking him to consider the establishment of a dedicated Community Policing Unit and Drugs Unit for Newbridge.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said: "Recent allocations of new probationers to Kildare - while welcome - are doing little more than covering the numbers retiring from the force.

"Based on figures received from the Gardaí - in 2018 we had a total number of 382 Gardaí in the county and in 2019, 371. Today’s announcement of 11 new recruits only brings that number back to the 2018 figure of 382.

"Over the last 20 years Kildare has consistently been asked to do police and protect communities across the county with up to 40% less Gardaí than some other counties.

"In the same period towns like Newbridge grew by 189%. CCTV can only be successful if matched by meaningful investment in Garda manpower.

"That means deployment of sufficient new and experienced Gardaí to bring Kildare in line with the national average."