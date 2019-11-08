Council asked to turn Naas Ball PURPLE in December

Kildare Co Council will be asked by a councillor turn the Naas Ball sculpture purple on a day in December.

Councillor Carmel Kelly will request that Council officials asks Transport Infrastructure Ireland to make the gesture in support of National Disability Day on December 3.

The politician will raise the issue at the local Municipal District meeting in Naas on November 19.

At the same gathering, Cllr Kelly will ask the Council to request funding from the National Transport Authority to prepare a

comprehensive Traffic Management Plan for Sallins.