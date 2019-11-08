Firefighters cut windscreen to remove occupant from roll-over car

Two people were taken to hospital for non life threatening injuries following a two-car road traffic collision in Tallaght yesterday evening.

The incident happened on the busy Whitestown Way near Tallaght Stadium.

The windscreen of one car had to be completely cut in order to peel off the roof and remove the occupant.

The underside of the car had to be stabilised with clamps during the operation.

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "A properly worn seat belt will pull you in to your seat during a collision and prevent you from being thrown about during a roll-over."

Photos courtesy of Dublin Fire Brigade.