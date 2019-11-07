Kildare County Council to hold emergency water meeting on Monday

A special meeting of Kildare County Council in relation to the water situation in the north of the county is expected to take place on Monday coming, November 11, possibly at lunchtime.

Councillors are meeting for a County Development Plan workshop and a budget Briefing.

The time of the special meeting is to to be confirmed.

Cllr Ciara Galvin, who called for the meeting to be held, said Irish Water has been asked to attend and a formal request has issued to them in this regard.

The council are still awaiting confirmation of their availability and on receipt of this, formal notification of the meeting will be issued by the Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Angela Feeney said that in Maynooth, the Glenroyal Hotel and schools were being affected by the boil water notices.