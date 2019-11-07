Kildare court sittings to return to Naas Courthouse

Court sittings which have been taking place at Naas Racecourse and Athy, will return to the Naas Courthouse in Naas town centre from November 18.

Liz Connell, Eastern Regional Office, Courts Service, said the Court Service has confirmation has that construction works at Naas Courthouse will be entirely concluded by Tuesday next, November 12.

Accordingly, all court sittings will revert to the Courthouse as of Monday, November 18, as originally planned.

Ms Connell thanked people for their forbearance during the period of the relocation of sittings.