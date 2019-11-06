TD says she won't be silenced by 'fake news' campaign about sex education in schools

Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin has claimed a intimidating campaign of misinformation, spread throughout her constituency, will not stop her from speaking about the important role of sex education in schools.

O’Loughlin, who is a Spokesperson on Equality, Immigration and Integration, was commenting as leaflets were distributed in areas in Kildare South.

The TD said the leaflets contained many false claims and misinformation on planned changes to the sex education curriculum.

O’Loughlin said: “This is the very definition of ‘fake news’.

"The leaflets were distributed in a coordinated and manipulative way."

The politician claimed the "scaremongering campaign" was seeking to damage her name and her reputation in her community.

She said: "I won’t allow this to happen."

She added: “Despite what is written on the nasty leaflets, there is nothing sordid about informing our children that they can say no, that they can be free to express themselves, that they should be open and inclusive.

"Society can only benefit from educated, well-informed children,” she concluded.