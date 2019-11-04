Kildare road crews on alert for heavy rainfall-related flooding incidents

Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team are monitoring the impacts of the heavy rainfalls being experienced throughout the County today Monday, November 4.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in operation for the county today.

In particular the Council’s Municipal District offices and Road Crews are attending to requests for assistance where flooding has occurred. Our staff will continue to respond for as long as necessary.

Out of hours calls may be made to: 1890 50 03 33.

The current Status Yellow Warning is in place until 9p.m. tonight. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.





