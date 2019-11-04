Price pressure continues for first time Kildare buyers of new houses

Figures on the sale of new houses to first time house buyers who are owner occupiers highlight the continued price pressure on those wanting to buy in Kildare, in particular north Kildare.

Residential Property Price register figures (Central Statistics office), indicate an 11.7% rise in the median price (above which and below which half of all houses are priced) of a new house in the W23 Celbridge eircode area between 2017 and 2018.

The price rose to €404,950.

There were 119 of these sales in 2018 and 95 of them in 2017.

In the W91 Naas eircode areas, where 209 sales were recorded in 2018, the median price was €340,000, a 1.4% drop on 2017, when there were 114 sales.

In the W34 Monasterevin eircode area the median price rose 13.2% to €244,999 and in the R51 Kildare area there was a 3.8% increase to €269,999.

Of the 11 sales to first time buyers/owner occupiers in the V12 Newbridge area, the median price was €274,999 a drop of 5.2% on the 2017 median.