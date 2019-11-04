Kildare Gardai target suspected illegal poachers in the Ballyshannon area

Kildare Gardai have detained three men found hunting illegally with dogs in the Ballyshannon area.

According to gardai, on October 26 they were alerted by a member of the public that men were allegedly poaching with dogs at Ballyshannon in Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

It is understood that the men are from Carlow and Dublin.

"This is the fourth gang of poachers with dogs intercepted by Kildare Gardaí in the last six weeks. Prosecutions will follow in respect of all these incidents,"a garda spokesperson said on social media.

The prevention of this type of ‘Rural Crime’ is at the core of the policing strategy in Kildare Garda District and involves stakeholder engagement with the IFA, Coursing Clubs, ISPCA, Joint Policing Committee, etc.