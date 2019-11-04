Newbridge differs from trend in Kildare birth fall

Newbridge was the only area of Kildare which saw an increase in births between 2016 and 2017, according to an analysis of figures from the Central Statistics Office’s Vital Statistics Annual Report 2017.

The number of births in the Newbridge area rose 2.9% to 214 but other areas saw a decrease in line with national figures.

Leixlip saw the biggest drop, a 9.8% fall to 193 births

Overall in county Kildare there was a 2.5% fall in births to 3,180 and the CSO indicated a further fall last year to 3,067.

SEE ALSO: Mothercare in Kildare not affected by UK closures

In Athy town there was a 2.9% fall to 168, while Naas experienced a 4.1% drop to 282.

In Edenderry, just across the Kildare-Offaly border there was an 8% rise to 108 births in 2017.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Commenting on the report, Carol Anne Hennessy, Statistician said that nationally in 2017, the number of births has fallen by 17.8% since 2010 and 3.2% since 2016.

She said the average age of mothers who gave birth in Ireland 2017 was 32.8 years. Mothers under the age of 30 accounted for 27.4% of births in 2017 compared with 2007 when mothers under 30 accounted for 39.3% of births.