Driving conditions are hazardous in parts of County Kildare today due to incessant rainfall.

Water is lying in pools and floods at a number of locations - as this picture of Sallins Road, Naas, testifies.

The rainfall has prompted Met Eireann to issue a status yellow weather warning for five counties in the east of the country - including Kildare.

It remains in force until 9pm.