Serious overcrowding at Naas Hospital with 24 patients on trolleys today

There are currently 24 patients waiting on beds at Naas Hospital today, according to latest figures released by the INMO.

This is an increase by 20% from Friday's count at the Kildare facility.

595 admitted patients are waiting for beds today according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 392 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 203 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are University Hospital Galway at 71, Cork University Hospital at 49, Letterkenny University Hospital at 46, University Hospital Limerick at 46, and University Hospital Waterford at 44.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.