Top chefs coming to free event in Lock 13 pub in Sallins tomorrow
If you are around Sallins tomorrow between 2pm-5pm come down to Lock 13 Brewpub where we will be talking all things fermented.
2pm - Jordan Bailey from 2 Michelin Star Aimsir;
2.30pm - Nicola from Michelin Bib Two Cooks talking about fermented foods and maybe some samples!
3pm - Brewery Tours, Kombucha Sampling, Fermented Foods and of course beer from the nice fellas at Kildare Brewing Co...
This is a free event and everybody is welcome!
